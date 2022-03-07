Trg under Skill Vigyan prog launched

[Prafulla Kaman]

PASIGHAT, 6 Mar: Implementing the central government’s DBT-Skill Vigyan Programme on Hybrid Model, the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district launched a three-month-long ‘student training programme’ and ‘technician training programme’ at the college on Saturday.

Participating in the inaugural function, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) Director Dhanya Mungyak said that the programme would focus on promoting the work skills of the students and technicians working in various laboratories and industries, and also on generation of employment avenues in agriculture, food processing and industry sectors.

He said that the DBT has initiated the Skill Vigyan programme for “providing high-quality hands-on training in tools and techniques in multidisciplinary areas of biotechnology for entry-level students (10+2 and graduates in biotechnology),” in partnership with the APSCS&T.

Training will be imparted in four categories – skill training for students, technician training, faculty training, and entrepreneurship training.

The programme was followed by an advisory committee meeting of the DBT, wherein the scientists of partner institutes and council members offered their inputs and opinions.