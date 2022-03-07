‘Skill rally’ organised

AALO, 6 Mar: Thirty participants benefitted from a ‘skill rally-cum-skill development sensitization and awareness rally’ for West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, held here in West Siang on 5 March.

Two training partners – Jettwings and Future Vision – turned up for the programme, which was inaugurated by West Siang DC Penga Tato.

“Due to poor turnout of enrollment in rally this time, registration will be extended for another four days,” the DC informed.

District Industries Director Tuli Basar also spoke. (DIPRO)