PM-SYM pension scheme for unorganised workers launched

KHONSA, 7 Mar: The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme for unorganised workers was flagged off from the main market here in Tirap district by ADC Kretkam Tikhak on Monday.

The ADC urged all those in the eligible age group to avail the benefits of the scheme. Tikhak commended the labour & employment department, led by Chaphun Sumnyan, for creating awareness on the PM-SYM pension scheme, which he said would “definitely help beneficiaries above 60 years.”

The ADC also informed that Pension Week will be observed from 7 to 13 March at the circuit house here, and urged all the unorganised workers of Tirap district to “get enrolled under the PM-SYM scheme with the CSCs at the circuit house for their old-age financial protection.”

DLEO (in-charge) Chaphun Sumnyan highlighted the benefits of the PM-SYM pension scheme.

“Each subscriber under the PM-SYM shall receive a minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years. During the receipt of pension, if the subscriber dies, the spouse of the beneficiary shall be entitled to receive 50 percent of the pension received by the beneficiary as family pension. Family pension is applicable only to the spouse. A person should be between 18 and 40 years, having monthly income of Rs 15,000 or less, and should be a non-taxpayer. A subscriber’s contributions to the PM-SYM shall be made through auto-debit facility from his/ her savings bank account per month once the enrollment process is completed,” Sumnyan said.

She also explained the contribution slabs under the scheme, wherein the central government will contribute 50 percent to the subscriber’s amount per month. (DIPRO)