Training prog on innovation and livestock entrepreneur development held

ZIRO, 7 Mar: Over 100 farmers, entrepreneurs and members of SHGs from Ziro-I and Ziro-II blocks attended a training programme on ‘Innovation and livestock entrepreneurs’ development for farmers’ at a hotel here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Inaugurating the programme, organised by the district animal husbandry & veterinary office under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana – Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sectors Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR), Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang advised the farmers to utilise the opportunity to learn and create sustainable livelihoods through livestock entrepreneurship.

She also suggested exchanging good practices and ideas between farmers through interactive sessions.

District Veterinary Officer Dr Hano Tama informed that the RKVY-RAFTAAR is a flagship scheme of the union agriculture & farmers’ welfare ministry.

“It is aimed at strengthening the infrastructure in agriculture and allied sectors by building agripreneurship and agri-business ecosystem in the country, facilitating financial aid to potential agri-startups and nurturing a system of business incubation,” Dr Tama said.

Experts such as Drs Kime Gyati, Lige Basar, Taga Nalo and Bamin Rillung educated the farmers about deep litter system of pig farming, goat farming, dairy farming, poultry farming, and innovations and livestock entrepreneur development. (DIPRO)