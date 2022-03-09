APSTS introduces luxury bus services

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) has introduced state-of-the-art luxury Volvo bus services at affordable fares for intra- and interstate travellers.

The routes and timings of the services are as follows:

Itanagar to Guwahati: 6 am (day service) and 8 pm (night service). Guwahati to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 8 pm (night service). Itanagar to Shillong: 5 pm (night service) Shillong to Itanagar: 4:30 pm (night service). Itanagar to Tezu: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service). Tezu to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 4:30 pm (night service). Itanagar to Namsai: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service). Namsai to Itanagar: 7:10 am (day service) and 5:40 pm (night service). Itanagar to Roing: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service), and Roing to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service).

Tickets can be booked at https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in/, or from any APSTS booking counter.