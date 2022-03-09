APSTS introduces luxury bus services

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) has introduced state-of-the-art luxury Volvo bus services at affordable fares for intra- and interstate travellers.
The routes and timings of the services are as follows:
- Itanagar to Guwahati: 6 am (day service) and 8 pm (night service).
- Guwahati to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 8 pm (night service).
- Itanagar to Shillong: 5 pm (night service)
- Shillong to Itanagar: 4:30 pm (night service).
- Itanagar to Tezu: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service).
- Tezu to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 4:30 pm (night service).
- Itanagar to Namsai: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service).
- Namsai to Itanagar: 7:10 am (day service) and 5:40 pm (night service).
- Itanagar to Roing: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service), and
- Roing to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service).
Tickets can be booked at https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in/, or from any APSTS booking counter.