APSTS introduces luxury bus services

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) has introduced state-of-the-art luxury Volvo bus services at affordable fares for intra- and interstate travellers.

The routes and timings of the services are as follows:

  1. Itanagar to Guwahati: 6 am (day service) and 8 pm (night service).
  2. Guwahati to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 8 pm (night service).
  3. Itanagar to Shillong: 5 pm (night service)
  4. Shillong to Itanagar: 4:30 pm (night service).
  5. Itanagar to Tezu: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service).
  6. Tezu to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 4:30 pm (night service).
  7. Itanagar to Namsai: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service).
  8. Namsai to Itanagar: 7:10 am (day service) and 5:40 pm (night service).
  9. Itanagar to Roing: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service), and
  10. Roing to Itanagar: 6 am (day service) and 5 pm (night service).

Tickets can be booked at https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in/, or from any APSTS booking counter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR