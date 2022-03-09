IAF team, DC discuss recruitment

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: A team from the Indian Air Force (IAF), led by Guwahati (Assam)-based 11 Airmen Selection Centre’s Wing Commander S Shanmugam, had a meeting with ICR DC Talo Potom on Tuesday regarding creating awareness and conducting publicity campaigns about the employment opportunities in the IAF.

Shanmugam said that the 11 Airmen Selection Centre is responsible for carrying out recruitment in all seven northeastern states. “Such recruitments are carried out through online STAR (Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment) examination as well as recruitment rallies conducted in specific districts of a state,” he said.

“In order to attract and recruit the best, eligible and motivated candidates in both officer and airmen categories of IAF, awareness through publicity campaigns are to be made,” he said, adding that the aim of the publicity campaign is to reach out to the schools and colleges and “present various employment opportunities, according to different eligibility criteria, for which coordination and support from the concerned district administration would be required.”

Potom assured the team that the ICR district administration would render all the cooperation and support needed for the successful conduct of any recruitment rallies by the IAF. (DIPRO)