Assn serves ultimatum over poor PMGSY work

[Karyir Riba]

TEZU, 8 Mar: The Sunpura Area Youth Association (SAYA) has served a 15-day ultimatum to the Lohit district administration to redress the low quality construction work done on the PMGSY road and culverts “in between Paya and Hatiduba villages to Jeko village in Sunpura circle.”

The ultimatum comes after a recently constructed culvert at Hatiduba allegedly collapsed.

The SAYA has alleged that the ongoing PMGSY construction work, being executed by the rural works department (RWD), is of extremely low standards.

“The construction work carried out is so low in quality that the blacktopping part of the road can be removed by bare hands. Moreover, a culvert that was recently constructed has also collapsed,” it said.

In a letter to the Lohit DC, the SAYA demanded that an inspection team or committee be set up “to inspect and unearth the truth before the public,” and asked the administration to “conduct spot verification of the quality of the mentioned construction work between Paya to Jeko villages.”

“The construction firm involved in the recent culvert collapse at Hatiduba should be blacklisted, and action should be taken against the officials of RWD/executing agency or any other persons involved in this act of misusing public fund meant for development purpose,” the association demanded.

“Non-compliance of our demands within 15 days of time shall compel us to launch a series of democratic movement to fight against the rampant corruption committed by the RWD/executing agency, Lohit district, or any other persons involved,” it said.