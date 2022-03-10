District court facing acute drinking water shortage

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, Mar 9: The Papum Pare District Bar Association has alleged that the district court complex here is facing an acute shortage of drinking water.

Briefing the press here on Wednesday, one Nabam Regum informed that due to the lack of proper water supply, everyone including lawyers, court officials, and visitors are facing difficulties.

“Hundreds of people visit the court complex every day. There is no water supply and people cannot even use the toilet. This has become a major problem,” said Regum.

Further, he informed that the Itanagar bench of Gauhati High Court will soon shift to Yupia and function from there till the permanent building is ready at Naharlagun.

“The situation is going to get worse once the high court shifts. We appeal to the state government to immediately resolve the water crisis within the next seven days,” he added.

Yupia division PHED Executive Engineer Tadar Ukap informed that there is a need for a new dedicated line to meet the needs of the high court complex.

“Consumers are increasing day-by-day in Yupia area and the existing line is not able to meet the growing demand. There is a need for a dedicated water supply line for the court premises and as such, we are ready for a proposal in this regard,” said the EE.

Additionally, the bar association said that the lack of a canteen and public convenience in the court premises have been causing a lot of issues to visitors and lawyers.

He also urged the state government to pay public prosecutors on time.