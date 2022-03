Twenty-seven men and women from different parts of Arunachal and Assam are undergoing a month-long ‘yoga teacher course’, which was inaugurated here by East Siang DC Tayi Taggu on Thursday. The course is being conducted by the Siang Trust, in association with Guwahati-based Yog Gurukul. Successful candidates will be awarded diplomas by the Yoga Vidya Gurukul, Nashik, Maharashtra. (DIPRO)