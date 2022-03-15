Budgetary provision for upgrading PTC

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday said that the state government will release Rs 16.456 crores during the 2022-23 fiscal for upgrading the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa near here, as announced in the state budget.

The PTC was to be upgraded for imparting training to officers in the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and sub-inspector.

Responding to a question raised by NPP legislator Tarin Dakpe for establishing a training institute or college for senior officials, Felix said that, during 2019-20, the state government had provided Rs 25 crores for Phase 1 upgrading of the PTC, out of which Rs 8.454 crores had been released and construction activities are under progress.

“The balance amount of Rs 16.456 crores will be released during 2022-23,” the minister said.

In addition, Rs 30 crores has been proposed for upgrading the centre in Phase 2.

The PTC was established in 1973 with the aim of imparting basic training to newly recruited constables and head constables. Since its inception, the PTC has catered to the need of providing various in-service courses, refresher courses, and pre-commando courses.

“With the establishment of a signal training centre within the campus, it has also imparted basic training to newly recruited sub-inspectors and head constables of telecom and radio,” Felix said.

Over the years, the PTC has been successful in imparting training to over 15,000 police personnel in the state, he added.

To impart training to officers, the state has to send officers in the rank of DSP and SI to the North East Police Academy near Shillong (Meghalaya) or to other states, owing to unavailability of infrastructural facilities at the PTC, he said. (PTI)