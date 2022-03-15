Dharna staged seeking Tapor Pullom’s release

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Scores of people participated in a dharna at the IG Park tennis court here on Monday, demanding that the government take steps to secure the release of Tapor Pullom, who was reportedly abducted by the Chinese PLA in 2015.

Besides the family members of Pullom, members of the All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union, the Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union, the Itanagar unit of the Adi Students’ Union, and the All Leparada District Students’ Union participated in the sit-in.

A representation was also submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu in this regard.

Similar protests had earlier been staged in Monigong and Tato in Shi-Yomi district.

Meanwhile, the Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union informed that it has apprised the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) of the matter, and said that if the government does not meet the demand, “the union will go for another round of democratic movement along with AAPSU.”