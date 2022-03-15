Sonu, Rade selected for nat’l para powerlifting c’ship

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Techi Sonu and Tarh Rade have been selected to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 19th National Para Powerlifting Championship in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Organised by the Bengal Paralympic Association under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the championship will be held from 18 to 20 March.

Earlier, during the 2nd edition of the Arunachal Pradesh State Para Powerlifting Championship held on 7 March in Nirjuli, the duo had qualified to participate in the national minimum qualifying standard for the 19th Senior & 14th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championship, 2022.

Currently, Rade is training at Winner Gym in Naharlagun, and Sonu is training at Rik Fitness Centre in Nirjuli.

The two will leave here for Kolkata on 16 March.

Paralympic Association of Arunachal president Nabam James appealed to all the people of the state to cheer them on and wish them grand success.