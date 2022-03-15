Disaster mgmt progs held for vulnerable schools

HAWAI, 14 Mar: Awareness and capacity building programmes on disaster management, covering four vulnerable schools in the Dav valley, were conducted on 26 and 28 February and on 11 March by the Anjaw district disaster management authority.

The schools – GPS Duiliang, GUPS Gamliang, Ooi Hang and Brailiang – are highly vulnerable to disasters due to their proximity to the Dav river and frequent occurrence of landslides in the area.

Considering the situation, safety training against fires, besides rope rescue and first aid training were imparted to the participants by resource persons from the Hawai fire station and the Goiiang CHC.

A mock drill on earthquake and fire was held, and the dos and don’ts during various disasters were explained by the Anjaw DDMO to a gathering of about 150 students, teachers, gaon burahs, PRI members, school management committee members and government staffers. They were also briefed regarding the school disaster management plans (SDMP) and village disaster management plans (VDMP).

As per the School Safety Policy, 2016 guidelines, formats of SDMP, besides school disaster management kits were distributed to the four schools.

Safety tips, pamphlets, booklets and roller charts on various disasters, School Safety Policy books, CDs, and Covid disinfectant materials were also provided to the schools and the participants by the disaster management department.

The schools’ teachers were asked to prepare the SDMP and the VDMP of their respective schools and villages, provide updates on the plans, and conduct mock drills on a regular basis. (DIPRO)