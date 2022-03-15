NCC group commander visits Sainik School, inspects CATC

NIGLOK, 14 Mar: Group Commander Brig VP Gaikwad of the Dibrugarh (Assam)-based NCC group headquarters inspected the combined annual training camp (CATC) of the 22 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, which began at the Sainik School here in East Siang district on 13 March.

Interacting with the cadets, Brig Gaikwad advised them to be sincere, disciplined and dedicated to their studies.

“The cadets in school must learn and display superior performance in physical exercises, including sports and games, and in all scholastic and moral activities for brilliant career ahead,” he said.

The brigadier motivated them to join the defence services, including paramilitary forces, to serve the motherland.

Sainik School Principal, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola stated that “the journey of excellence never ends. There are always new ideas to imagine and new avenues to explore.”

“The faculties and officials of the school are nurturing the cadets with a missionary zeal and contributing their best services for all-round development of the school,” the principal said.

Among others, 22 AP Bn NCC CO Lt Col MS Nijjar, AO Lt Col PS Ahluwalia, Senior Master Manoj Deka, teachers, staff and service personnel were also present.

The camp will conclude on 20 March. (DIPRO)