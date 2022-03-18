Aashwasan campaign launched in W/Kameng

BOMDILA, 17 Mar: The ‘100 days, 100 districts’ campaign, titled Aashwasan, to break the chain of the spread of Covid and TB infection in West Kameng district was launched by DC Karma Leki at the district tuberculosis officer’s (DTO) office here on Thursday.

“The Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute (Anamaya) will be conducting a mobile awareness campaign, using vehicles, in the tribal blocks of the district,” DTO Newang Drema informed.

The campaign will involve door-to-door sputum collection, testing, and free treatment, she added.

The DC urged the communities, CBOs, PRI leaders, GBs and the public to come forward to make every village TB-free.

The DMO, along with doctors of the general hospital, programme officers, and others were present at the launch. (DIPRO)