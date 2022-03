AALO, 17 Mar: Members of the Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) Aalo unit on Thursday distributed relief materials, hygienic kits, blankets, buckets, etc, to the families affected by the fire that had occurred in Yigi Kaum village in West Siang district on 16 March, reducing six houses to ashes.

The IRCS team comprised its Aalo unit secretary Geli Ete, Nyajum Ete and Kento Ete. (DIPRO)