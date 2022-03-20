Training prog on low-cost rural technology held

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Northeast Regional Centre (NERC) of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment conducted a hands-on training and demonstration programme on low-cost rural technologies at its Rural Technology Centre here on Saturday.

The programme was attended by 20 participants from Rillo, Poma and Moin villages of Papum Pare district.

NERC Head MS Lodhi briefed the participants on the institute’s R&D activities, particularly in Arunachal. The participants were given hands-on training on vermicomposting, weed composting, bio-briquetting, and nursery techniques.

Other technologies, viz, plastic film technology, pitcher drip irrigation, zero-energy cool chamber, and trellis system were also demonstrated.

The Poma Rillo Youth Welfare Society was the beneficiary partner of the training programme.