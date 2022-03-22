Book on heritage released

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: A book titled Wings of our Heritage, authored by Dr Yogendra Pal Kohli, was released at Heema Hospital here on Monday by DNGC Hindi Associate Professor Dr Joram Anya Tana, in the presence of Medical Education Director Dr Hage Ambing, Heema Hospital CMD Dr Byabang Rana, Geology & Mining Director Tassar Talar, Planning Department Joint Director Millo Pusang, and members of the ABVP.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tana said that it was

an honour to release the book in the presence of many of Dr Kohli’s former students.

Recalling the impact made by Dr Kohli in his personal life, Dr Ambing termed him a great teacher. “He worked for many years in the state and has been an influence on all of his students, including me. Dr Kohli was a guide, teacher, and philosopher to us. He had worked for the betterment of Arunachal and his works need to be appreciated,” said Dr Ambing.

Dr Rana, who is also a former student of Dr Kohli, said it was a matter of privilege for the former students to release his book.

“He has shaped the lives of many of us. His works will now be known across the country through these books. He worked more than 30 years in the state,” said Dr Rana.

Dr Kohli served in Arunachal Pradesh as a teacher, scoutmaster, NCC air wing officer-in-charge, associate chemistry professor and scientist, and was also associated with the VKV and the Arunachal Vikash Parishad. He had earlier published two books: Dolo Mando and Abo-Loma.

As he could not personally attend the event, Dr Kolhi through a video message recalled his association with Arunachal.

“I am very glad to see my students occupying important positions in the present-day Arunachal. I hope they will continue to serve the people of the state with utmost sincerity. Arunachal and its people have been very kind to me and I still treasure the time spent in the state,” said Dr Kohli.