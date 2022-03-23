4, including three juveniles, involved in APRB head office theft case

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Mar: Four people, including three juveniles, were involved in the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) theft which had taken place here on 21 March.

The Naharlagun police arrested one Prem Basfor (19), of Dokum Colony, Naharlagun, on 22 March in connection with the theft, and the three juveniles were let off.

On 21 March, the APRB manager (admin) informed the Naharlagun police station that some unknown miscreants had entered into the head office of the APRB by breaking the locks on the building and stole a mobile handset, along with other equipment, on the intervening night of 20 March, between 2 am and 5 am.

Accordingly, a case (u/s 457/380 IPC) was registered and taken up for investigation.

Within 24 hours of the case registration, the Naharlagun police team, led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, and comprising SIs SS Jha and RK Jha

and other personnel, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja, solved the case.

The miscreants were identified by examining the CCTV footage and using digital surveillance measures.

The adult accused (Basfor) has been arrested, while the three children in conflict with law (CCL) have been handed over to their parents on an undertaking, with the direction that they appear before the Juvenile Justice Board on the affixed date.

The stolen properties have also been recovered in entirety, informed Capital SP Jimmy Chiram.