One arrested with suspected contraband in Roing

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 22 Mar: The Roing police busted the whereabouts of drug addicts and peddlers at the urban housing area near Kera Ati village here, and arrested one person with suspected contraband substance and some cash on Tuesday.

As per police sources, a team headed by DSP Ringu Ngupok acted on information received from reliable sources that selling and consumption of drugs were going on in the urban housing area.

“Six to seven persons inside one Jira Dele’s house fled upon seeing us. We managed to get hold of one after a long chase in the nearby jungle. Approximately 4-6 grams of suspected contraband heroin and a cash amount of Rs 38,230 was recovered from the spot. The police team also seized two motorcycles and an autorickshaw belonging to the runaway drug addicts from the spot, which

were brought to the Roing police station along with the nabbed person,” informed the police.

A case has been registered at the Roing police station under relevant sections of the law, and investigation is on.

Lower Dibang Valley SP JK Lego appealed to the youths to shun opium addiction and use of narcotic drugs in any form. He requested NGOs, societies and student unions to cooperate in eradicating the drug menace “which is presently deteriorating the society as well as bringing untold miseries and hardship to many families, especially to the young ones.”

He also requested the people of Lower Dibang Valley district to share inputs or information regarding drug consumption and peddling with the dedicated Roing police control room WhatsApp number 8415852461.

“The same number has already been circulated by the district police through various social media, which is operating 24/7 for more information, dissemination and time-bound action by police to combat this dreaded menace,” added the SP.