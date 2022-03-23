Org lodges FIR against police personnel involved in brutality, students seek action

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: The Arunachal chapter of the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO) on Tuesday lodged a Zero FIR at the Aalo (West Siang) police station against Constable SK Singh and others of the Mechukha (Shi-Yomi) police station, who allegedly brutally beat up a person in custody on the night of 18 March.

The FIR against Singh and others reads that “the victim Tachuk Padu was caused grievous injuries by them along with the usage of dangerous weapons, violating the provision of the ST/SC (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.”

The IHRO unit in a press statement said that the victim, Tachuk Padu, is a panchayat leader of Padusa village in Shi-Yomi district, and demanded proper investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Padu, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun, has appealed to organisations and student unions to initiate steps to “transfer or terminate Constable SK Singh at the earliest from Mechukha.”

Speaking over the phone, Shi-Yomi SP Gothombu Dajangju informed that “the victim was granted bail on the 19th after being arrested on the same day before the preliminary inquiry on 18th, and was later produced before the magistrate and his confessional statement was also recorded on 19th.”

He said he has asked the DSP to conduct an inquiry.

When asked about the police brutality, the SP said that he would not be able to issue a comment until the inquiry report is submitted to him.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Toko Mina on Monday visited Padu.

“Such incident by the law enforcing agency attracts the SC/ST Act and the Violation of Prisoners Act,” Mina said, adding that nobody has the right to torture another being.

“Even if for any reason there has been any arrest made, it should not be dealt with violently. The victim should be presented before the magistrate – which did not happen – and should have the right to an attorney as per the law,” she said.

“Every prisoner or criminal has the right to an attorney, and as per information received by the family members, the victim was not even presented before the magistrate and instead beaten up brutally, which is directly contradicting the law,” she added.

Responding to a query on the issue, Mechukha MLA and Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona stated that he was not present during the time of the incident and was later informed that a scuffle took place with his house guard.

Meanwhile, Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union general secretary Jura Padu said that a letter has been submitted to Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi. He said the union has also submitted a three-point memorandum, seeking setting up of an inquiry commission, suspension of Constable SK Singh, and lodging of FIR against the constable.

He said that the union would “go for democratic movement any time if our memorandum is not accepted.”

Tachuk Padu had been arrested by the Mechukha police in connection with Case No (02/22) u/s 447/353/323/506 of the IPC.

Drawing the attention of the director general of police towards the police brutality that occurred at the Mechukha police station, the Arunachal Law Students’ Union has demanded that immediate departmental action be initiated against the erring police personnel.

Stating that victim Tachuk Padu was brutally assaulted the whole night by Constable SK Singh, inflicting grievous injuries, the union demanded that the erring policeman be immediately terminated from service.

“The police constable has violated human rights by brutally assaulting him while in custody, and he also defamed the entire police force by his act,” the union said.