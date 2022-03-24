Moyong inaugurates two-day refresher training on VBDs

IVM activities reviewed

PASIGHAT, 23 Mar: The Integrated Vector Management (IVM) activities carried out in East Siang district to bring down the incidence of malaria, dengue, typhus and other vector borne diseases were reviewed during the first quarter review meeting, organized by the District Vector Borne Disease Control Society(DVBDCS) at the BPGH here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the two-day refresher training on Vector Borne Diseases (VBDs) on the occasion, MLA Kaling Moyong advised the trainees to take optimum benefit from the training to strengthen their capacity. The MLA also lauded the concerted efforts made by the DVBDCS team under the health department and all stakeholders in the drastic reduction of VBDs in the district.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu also expressed satisfaction over the performance and achievement made by the DVBDCS team. The DC asked them to continue their efforts with the same spirit.

DVBDCPO Dr Keni Lego and District Consultant Jummo Rina gave a power-point presentation on vector management activities.

Resource person Dr PJ Sharma from the department of health services also imparted training.

Participants in the training included an army medical corps team from the GREF. (DIPRO)