Moyong inaugurates two-day refresher training on VBDs

IVM activities reviewed

PASIGHAT, 23 Mar: The Integrated Vector Management (IVM)  activities carried out in East Siang district to bring down the incidence of malaria, dengue, typhus  and other vector borne diseases  were  reviewed during the first quarter review meeting, organized by the District Vector Borne Disease Control Society(DVBDCS) at the BPGH  here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the two-day refresher training on Vector Borne Diseases (VBDs) on the occasion, MLA Kaling Moyong advised the trainees to take optimum benefit  from the training to strengthen their capacity. The MLA also lauded the concerted efforts made by the DVBDCS team under the health department and all stakeholders in the drastic reduction of VBDs in the district.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu also expressed satisfaction over the performance and achievement made by the DVBDCS team. The DC asked them to continue  their efforts with the same spirit.

DVBDCPO Dr Keni Lego and  District Consultant Jummo Rina  gave a power-point presentation  on vector management activities.

Resource person Dr PJ Sharma from the department of health services also imparted training.

Participants in the training included an army medical corps team from the GREF. (DIPRO)

