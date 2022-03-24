School safety, security training imparted

AALO, 23 Mar: The Samagra Shiksha Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE), West Siang district organized a training programme on school safety, security; community mobilization SMDC/SMC and self defense for girl students.

The West Siang DDMO, fire tender officials, and ISSE DRP coordinator pedagogy imparted the training as resource persons.

DDSE cum DPO Duken Kato, DPC ISSE, the principal and vice principal of Nehru Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, Aalo, headmasters of all schools of West Siang district, teaching staffers from NM GHSS, BRCC, CRCCS, and head teachers of Aalo East and West educational block took part in the training. (DIPRO)