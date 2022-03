AALO, 23 Mar: World Water Day was observed by the department of PHE on 22 March with an essay competition among the students of Government Bagra Secondary School and a mass tree plantation within the school compound.

The event was jointly organized by PHE AE Bomi Nyorak, JE Jumnya Kamsi, ZPM Bomkar Bagra and local self-help groups.

Saying that water level is diminishing day-by-day, ZPM Bagra appealed to the people to conserve water. (DIPRO)