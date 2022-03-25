Majority of land issues in four-lane packages resolved: DC

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said that the majority of the issues related to land have been resolved in Package B (Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli to Banderdewa) of the ongoing four-lane highway construction.

Speaking to the press here on Thursday, Potom informed that, barring one or two cases, the majority of land compensation issues have been settled.

“In Package B, ground clearance work is going on in full swing.

As there is no major earth-cutting, the work in this stretch will continue even during the monsoon season,” informed the DC.

He said that the construction of the viaduct under Package C is also picking up pace.

“The land compensation issue of Kolma village, through which the viaduct passes, is being resolved. The compensation to the affected people is being paid,” he said.

The DC said he will conduct a meeting with the PHED and the power departments soon to review the progress of utility shifting and laying of new pipelines and electric poles.

“The fund has already been given to both the departments. They should speed up the process of laying of new pipelines and utility shifting,” he said.

Potom also urged the public of the ICR to extend support to the construction agencies. “Packages B and C are big projects. When the construction is going on, it is bound to cause some inconvenience. I urge the people to cooperate for a better future,” said the DC.