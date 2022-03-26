Sensitisation prog on jhum cultivation held

BAM, 25 Mar: Sixty-seven farmers participated in an ‘awareness-cum-sensitisation programme and training on improvement of jhum cultivation through horticultural intervention’, here in Leparada district on Friday.

During the training, Pasighat (East Siang)-based CHF’s m4agri project field manager Martha Geyi apprised the farmers of “the project’s prime focus, objectives and locations to be covered under the project, farmer’s registration process for the project, benefits, and advantages of registration under the project.”

ARS scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh advised the farmers to use fallow land for jhum cultivation “for improving their income source and identification of bunchy top virus disease in banana and its control measure and Gandhi bug pest management in paddy crop.”