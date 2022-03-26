Training prog on livelihood improvement held

NAMSAI, 25 Mar: Forty farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Livelihood improvement of northeastern hill region through livelihood intervention’, organised here by the ICAR’s Kalyani (WB)-based National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) on Friday.

The programme, which was organised in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, was aimed at uplifting the socioeconomic condition of the farmers of Namsai district.

NDRI principal scientists Drs TK Dutta and Ashok Santra, along with KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Debasis Sasmal were the resource persons of the programme.

Dr Dutta highlighted the role of the programme in empowering the farmers of the NE region and increasing their socioeconomic lives through integrated dairy-piggery farming, while Dr Santra enumerated the different aspects of scientific feeding, management, etc.

Fifty piglets, 29 quintals of animal feed, veterinary medicines, mineral mixture, etc, were distributed among the farmers by the NDRI.