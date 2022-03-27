Aini Taloh receives ‘prominent blood donor’ award

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 26 Mar: Renowned blood donor Aini Taloh of Arunachal has been honoured with the ‘India International Mahila Samman Patra 2022’ by Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh)-based Jay Maharana Raktdan Samuh Bharat, in recognition of her services to the society in the field of blood donation.

Taloh, who is the founder chairperson of East Siang-based voluntary organisation AYANG, was conferred the award in recognition of her “unconditional commitment towards promotion of voluntary blood donation.”

Taloh donates blood once every three months, and she has so far donated blood 33 times.

She is also one of the vice presidents of the Federation of Blood Donor Organisations of India.