IMC mayor calls on union minister

NEW DELHI, 26 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang called on union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Saturday and apprised him of the need for fund “for integrated drainage system for entire Itanagar area.”

Itanagar, being in a subtropical region, is prone to heavy rainfall, which results in property damages triggered by landslides and flashfloods, Phassang said while explaining the need for an integrated drainage system.

“The minister assured to consider the integrated drainage system project for Itanagar and requirement of the fund sanction,” said a release from the IMC.

“The mayor also raised the matter pertaining to petroleum agency for the whole of Itanagar and thanked the union minister for his assurance to look into the matter of initiating an integrated drainage system for Itanagar,” it said.

Phassang was accompanied by IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji and corporators of various wards.