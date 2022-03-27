Hardcore NSCN (IM) operatives arrested

LONGDING, 26 Mar: The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), along with the Longding police apprehended two hardcore insurgents of the NSCN (IM) from the jungle between Nokjan and Zedua villages in Longding district on Saturday, and recovered a pistol and ammunition from their possession.

During the initial interrogation, the apprehended insurgents confessed that they had come to “threaten the market committee of Longding town to pay extortion amount at the earliest or face dire consequences.”

In another incident, on 25 March, the AR’s Longding battalion and the Longding police apprehended an overground worker in possession of Rs 4,70,000 extortion money, from Pongchao village.

The overground worker confessed that the illegally collected extortion money was meant to be delivered to the NSCN (K-YA)’s self-styled brigadier Somchai Konyak in Myanmar.

Those arrested, along with the recoveries, have been handed over to the police. (DIPRO)