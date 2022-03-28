Abductee rescued, 2 minors detained

CHANGLANG, 27 Mar: A joint team of the Changlang police, the 18 Garhwal Rifles and the Assam Police has rescued an abductee (identity withheld) and apprehended two minors, who have been identified as members of the NSCN (IM), in connection with the abduction.

The joint team also recovered two HK assault rifles, three magazines, 283 rounds of ammunition, two pouches, two IEDs, three wire cables, one hand grenade, three mobile phones, two wallets, two voter cards, an Aadhaar card and two ATM cards from the duo’s possession.

On 26 March, a missing person’s report was registered at the Namtok police station here, and the matter was immediately shared with the 18 Garhwal Rifles and the Assam Police, to be on the lookout in their areas.

Later, in the afternoon, information was received that the missing person had been traced by the 18 Garhwal Rifles and the Assam Police, and that two minors were allegedly involved in the abduction.

Based on disclosure by the apprehended minors, personnel of the 18 Garhwal Rifles, the Changlang police and the Assam Police launched a joint operation in specific locations in Phangsum village, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

“The relentless and swift joint efforts of the security forces, the Changlang police and Assam Police led to the timely rescue of the abductee and apprehension of two cadres and recovery of arms and ammunition. The rescued person has been reunited with his family members at Changlang by the police and security forces here,” informed Changlang SP Mihin Gambo.