RGU to have common festival celebration venue

RONO HILLS, 27 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Saket Kushwaha said that a common venue for celebrating all festivals will be established in the university campus “within six months.”

The VC’s announcement came after RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam raised the idea of having a common venue for festivals’ celebration.

“RGU is a real cultural hotspot where all international, national and state festivals are celebrated. Bihu, Holi, Diwali, Losar, Nyokum, Dree, Si Donyi, Mopin, Solung, etc. University festival (Unifest) and university panorama are also celebrated, showcasing talents in sports and traditions and culture of all the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. But the celebrations become very costly because, during every celebration, new gate, new shed/pandal, new hearth, store, electric and water connection are to be arranged by different communities. It is wastage of time and money,” Dr Rikam said.

Supporting the registrar, the vice chancellor asked Dr Rikam to locate a suitable site within the campus for the purpose of establishing a common celebration venue.