State police arrest NSCN (IM) kilonser

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) has arrested one Semley Hakhun alias Rangpong Hakhun – a kilonser of the NSCN (IM) – from Tinsukia in Assam.

“After two days of continuous intelligence generation and on-ground trailing of movements, a joint team of the SIT and the Changlang police, under the guidance of IG (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, arrived in Tinsukia on 25 March to operate, with full support from the Tinsukia police. On the basis of hard intelligence, the police located Hakhun and effected his arrest,” APP spokesperson and SIP SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed.

A Myanmarese native, Hakhun (51) also has homes in Malugoan village in Tinsukia district of Assam, and in Purana Bazaar-B in Dimapur, Nagaland.

He had joined the NSCN (K) in 1986 and switched allegiance to the NSCN (IM) in 2013 to become a member of the outfit’s parliament.

“Hakhun was responsible for major extortion activities on behalf of the NSCN (IM) in TIrap, Changlang and Longding region,” Singh said.

The police said that Hakhun’s financial account has been frozen, and that he is being questioned, adding that he has “revealed crucial information about the organisational structure and the activities of the leadership of the NSCN (IM).”

Singh said that the APP plans to “target the core of the insurgency head-on in the state.”