Legal awareness prog on prevention of drug abuse held

ZIRO, 28 Mar: A legal awareness programme on prevention of drugs and substance abuse, illicit trafficking, the POCSO Act, 2012, and the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, was organised here in Lower Subansiri district by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), in collaboration with the Ziro unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), on Monday.

During the programme, chaired by APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu, APSCPCR member Peace Moyong dwelt on the powers and functions of the APSCPCR, and presented “an overview of drug abuse in context of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Our state stands on the top of the hierarchy for inhalant users under the age group of 10 to 17 years, which is one of the most disturbing issues in the state at present. Strong and concerted effort has to be made by all the stakeholders to uproot this issue,” Moyong said.

Highlighting the recommendations made by the APSCPCR to fight the menace, she added that “Proper implementation of COTPA laws 2003 by the administration in all the schools, creation of rehabilitation centres in the state, providing vocational training to children who dropped out of school due to drug-related issues, compulsory creation of ‘prahari clubs’ in all the schools, imparting proper training to the school authority regarding issues related to child safety and also providing awareness to children and parents, NGOs, GBs, PRI members and youth groups alike can go a long way in tackling this issue.”

Delhi State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Ranjana Prasad spoke on drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Dwelling on the reasons behind the increase in cases of substance abuse, she said that “the most common factors behind this menace are rooted in family problems such as domestic violence and negligence of the parents towards their children.”

“Fighting this menace should be a collective effort from each and every individual in the society,” she added.

Lower Subansiri SP Harsh Indora informed that “a child-friendly room has been established in Ziro police station for the convenience of POCSO survivors.”

Advocate Pura Dollo highlighted the provisions under the POCSO Act, and the victim compensation scheme announced by the government.

APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Maling delivered a speech on the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.

Ziro APWWS branch president Padi Kunya also spoke.

Members of the APWWS, women from various organisations, and goan buris attended the programme. (DIPRO)