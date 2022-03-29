Mein urges NEEPCO to start work on new hydel projects

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) Ltd to start work on all the newly awarded hydroelectric projects (HEP) in Arunachal Pradesh as soon as possible.

The projects to be developed are the 120 mw Nafra HEP, the 90 mw New Malling HEP in Tawang, and the 330 mw Kuru HEP.

Attending a meeting of the North East Regional Power Committee (NERPC) in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday, Mein said that the first two units (500 mw) of the Subansiri Lower Project in Gerukamukh will be operational by August this year. He requested the project developer to work hard to ensure that the entire project is completed by August next year, as scheduled.

Stating that the power ministry and the NERPC have approved two power trainsmission lines – the Chapakhowa-Roing 132 kv line and the Kathalguri-Namsai 220 kv DC line – the DCM assured the Power Grid of all support in the construction of the two transmission lines, so that the work can be completed as scheduled in September this year.

Mein expressed hope that the Power Grid would start the work soon.

He also requested the Power Grid for total restoration of the Pasighat-Roing 132 kv transmission line before the onset of monsoon to prevent further damage.

Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, proposed to the NERPC to conduct a feasibility study to “assess the viability for construction of a 132 kv transmission line between Lumla in Tawang and a 600 mw hydroelectric power station in Bhutan to facilitate exchange of power.”

Stating that the aerial distance between the two places is about 40 kms, the DCM requested the members of the regional committee to consider his proposal.

The meeting, which was chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, was attended by the power ministers and senior officials of the power departments of the northeastern states, and power developers.

From Arunachal, Power Commissioner Kaling Tayeng and departmental engineers attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)