Nechiphu tunnel to be completed by 15 Aug

NECHIPHU, 28 Mar: The 500-metre-long Nechiphu tunnel here in West Kameng district will be completed by 15 August.

Informing this, the project manager of the Nechiphu tunnel project, Utsav Talabia on Monday said that efforts are being made to complete the tunnel by 15 August.

“Right now, waterproofing membrane has been put and final finishing work is getting readied,” he said.

The Nechiphu tunnel project started in March 2020. Once completed, it is expected to reduce the distance between Bhalukpong and Bomdila by 7 kms.