Sambo Lapung wins 2 more gold for Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: The lifters from the state continued their fine run at the ongoing National Weightlifting Championship in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with Sambo Lapung clinching two more gold medals for the state on Monday.

Competing in the senior 96 kg bodyweight category, Lapung lifted 147 kgs in snatch and 189 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 336 kgs.

The silver medal was won by the Railway Sports Promotion Board’s RV Rahul, who lifted one kg less than Lapung. Rahul lifted 150 kgs in snatch

and 185 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 335 kgs.

The bronze medal went to Service’s Jagdish. He lifted a total of 333 kgs (snatch: 146 kgs + clean & jerk: 187 kgs).

With this, lifters from Arunachal have so far bagged five gold, two silver and as many bronze medals in the championship.

Other medal winners were Shankar Lapung (silver), Golom Tinku (bronze), Boni Mangkhya (2 gold), Bengia Tani (bronze), and Markio Tario (1 gold, 1 silver).