Elephants transferred to Gujarat

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Herds of elephants from Namsai district have reportedly been transferred to Gujarat.

“Officials of Assam’s Dhekiajuli forest range detained the group escorting the elephants and, later on, based on the verification issued by the Arunachal forest authorities, released them for the onward journey,” informed a top forest official who did not wish to be named.

It is reported that southern states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu are stringently not authorising transfer of elephants from Arunachal to their states.