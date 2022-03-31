Ass’n claims negligence in implementing industrial schemes  

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Micro and Small Industries Development Association (APM&SIDA) said that the state government has been negligent about the implementation of various state industrial schemes, which have the potential to generate huge income for the state.

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Wednesday, APM&SIDA president Lindum Rana said that the state government, during the 2020-21 budget session, had announced the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial & Investment Policy 2020 of Rs 5 crore.

Later, the amount was cut down to Rs 3 crore, he said, adding: “The association has no issue with the cut down in the scheme amount, but the state government should immediately implement the capital investment subsidy for the entrepreneurs.”

“Many entrepreneurs had applied for the scheme and it has been a year but there are no responses to the applications from the concerned state industries department. Therefore, we appeal to the industries minister to immediately look into the matter for the welfare of young entrepreneurs,” he said.

He also said that the delay in implementation of the scheme for two years is a matter of concern, and called for the state government to investigate the matter.

Rana said the implementation of the public procurement policy of MSME in the state is very important. According to the guidelines under the MSME, there is 25 percent procurement from ST/ SC enterprises. However, the policy is ignored and void in the state by the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and the department.

“We demand for the intervention of the state government in the matter and accordingly implement the procurement policy. We also appeal for the sanction of funds to the applicants who have applied under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalamban Yojana,” he said.

Saying that the scheme is a failure in the state, the association appealed to the state government to implement Startup India and MUDRA Scheme; implement MSME facilitation Council; functionalize the Entrepreneurship Development Institute at Jote and ensure proper implementation of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.