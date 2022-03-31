Former RGGP student cracks prestigious engineering services examination

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Pravin Kumar Singh, a former student of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here has cracked the prestigious Engineering Services Examination (ESE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

He secured the 11th rank in the electronics and telecom engineering discipline.

A son of a government school teacher, Pravin studied in the schools of West Siang district, and completed a diploma in electrical and electronics engineering from RGGP.

“I did my primary schooling from Bene Middle School in West Siang district. Later, I studied at KV and RKM School, Aalo. My father, RA Singh is a teacher at Government UPS Tadin in West Siang district and will retire next year,” said Pravin while talking to this daily.

He completed his BTech in Electronics Engineering from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

“I worked for six and half years as a senior technical assistant in the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO). In 2021, I was selected for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Tech), in Intelligence Bureau (Secured AIR – 04) – A separate examination conducted by the UPSC. However, I was always interested in ESE and continued to prepare for it,” he added.

He credited his teachers and lecturers, parents and friends for his success. Recalling his school life in Arunachal Pradesh, he said he acquired enough knowledge for a strong foundation while studying in the government schools of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Schooling life in Arunachal was really very nice. I will always cherish those fresh and lush green environments, which are very much conducive to learning. I have beautiful memories of Arunachal,” he said.

Further, he said the RGGP played an important role in shaping his career.

“At RGGP, Itanagar, apart from dedicated teaching faculty, there is a rich collection of books in the library which one can effectively use to clear the concepts. The faculty members are very polite and approachable. Also, they give their best to solve the problem. I learned these soft skills from them,” said Singh.

For his Arunachalee friends, Pravin has a special message. “For Arunachalee friends, I would like to suggest that please decide your goal as early as possible. I have seen many of my friends who are very creative and they can perform well in extracurricular activities also. But knowing what you want in life as early as possible helps to achieve your dream,” he added.

One interesting fact is that besides Pravin, two of his other siblings also studied at government-funded schools in Arunachal.

“My elder sister Pratima Singh graduated in BSc Radiology from National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bangalore and my younger brother Ashutosh Singh is a PhD scholar in IIT-Bombay. My sister studied at government higher secondary school, Aalo, and my younger brother from KV Aalo. So, we are basically products of government schools of West Siang district,” he added.

Meanwhile, RGGP Principal Taba Tath has expressed joy and happiness over the achievement of Pravin Kumar Singh. “Hopefully his achievement will inspire other students of RGGP. We are committed to provide the best possible support to the students to achieve their dreams,” said Tath.