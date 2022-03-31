KIDZO football tourney organized at Aalo

AALO, 29 Mar: The Recovery Club organized a three-day U-15 KIDZO Football Tournament here in West Siang district from 28 to 30 March.

The objective of the event was to regain the sporting activities and spirits once the district was known for.

Besides the football tournament, various other activities, like drawing competition, physical exercise training and moral lesson sessions were organized for children aged 5 to 10 years.

The Yomgo Madi Football Club was the winner of the tournament and New Generation Football Club was the runner-up.

NGO Mothers’ Vision chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin and the NGO’s secretary Kirbom Padu Ete gave prizes to the winner and runner-up teams.

Organizing chairman Kardar Bagra expressed his willingness to continue the educational programme and make it an annual event.

The event was flagged off by 2nd APBn Commandant Tumme Amo in the presence of West Siang DMO Dr Dubom Bagra. (DIPRO)