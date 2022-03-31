DC to introduce e-office system in letter and spirit

PASIGHAT, 30 Mar: In the run up to the launch of e-office in the district, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Wednesday held a coordination meeting at the DC’s conference hall with SP Sumit Kr Jha, all HoOs and administrative officers, including ADCs, EACs and COs of Ruksin, Mebo and Pasighat.

Addressing the house, Taggu informed that in pursuance to the department of Administrative Reforms, (GoAP), e-Office system has be implemented in the district and in this regard, a week ago, a circular was issued by him directing the officers to furnish e-office prerequisite information, including government email IDs, employee master data and file heads, to the e-office nodal officer.

“Employees would play an important role in the process, and therefore, they need to show their sensitivity while dealing with official files. They need to show a high degree of professionalism and transparency in quickly disposing of files in accordance with the laid-down procedure,” he stated.

While throwing light towards a complete electronic file management system, Taggu said the entire district has to transform into a model district, adding that East Siang should attain the status of one of the best districts in the state for its initiative towards embracing a paperless system.

He also heard various challenges being faced by the officers due to poor internet services and directed the service providers to revamp their system and services so that official works are not hampered.

He also directed the DIO (NIC) Debraj Singh and e-Office Nodal Officer Tadam Sorum to conduct training for officers and staff of the district, which he said was essential for the e-file management system. (DIPRO)