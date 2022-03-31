Training prog under DoNER-funded project organized

ZIRO, 30 Mar: A training programme under a DoNER-funded project, ‘Promotion of fishery and piggery fattening in the North East India,’ was organized by Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society, in collaboration with the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society, Shillong, Meghalaya at the Tarin Fish Farm here in Lower Subansiri district on 30 March.

Farm manager MihinTapin imparted the training on inland water aquaculture, including pond management, feeding and fish nursery.

He advised the beneficiaries to maintain a clean environment for their fish pond with proper pre-culture treatment.

Later, Tapin distributed fingerlings and feeds to the beneficiaries.

Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society chairman RubuTadii also advised the beneficiaries for proper management of their fish ponds.

Ten trainees attended the programme.