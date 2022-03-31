Farmers’ field day on pulses and oilseed held

BASAR, 30 Mar: A farmers’ field day was conducted to demonstrate the varietal performance of various pulses and oilseed varieties recently here in Lepa Rada district.

Plant Breeding Scientist Dr L Touthang demonstrated and explained the importance of varietal selection on pea and its cultivation technique, while Fruit Science Scientist Dr Theja Angami explained about the cultivation of nutritional vegetables in low cost rain-shelter for generation of more income from limited areas.

Agronomy Scientist Badapmain Makdoh demonstrated the performance of linseed varieties with its nutritional benefits. He also demonstrated the various components of an integrated farming system.

The method of seed treatment with biofungicide and biocontrol agents was demonstrated by Plant Pathology Subject Matter Specialist Dr K Suraj and Senior Scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh explained about the integrated diseases management in king chilly and tomato under rain shelter.

The importance of animal husbandry in the farming system was explained by Senior Scientist (Veterinary Extension) Dr Doni.

Participatory varietal selection on pea and linseed varieties was also done by the farmers participating in the programme based on their suitability in the local climatic condition. The farmers were asked to replicate the various low-cost technologies demonstrated in the research farm of ICAR Basar.

ICAR AP Centre, Basar Joint Director Dr H Kalita was also present.