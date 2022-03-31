Man killed in car accident

AALO, Mar 30: A man was killed on 27 March, when his car skid off the road and fell into a river 100 meters below in between Boken Tea Garden, Bene and Wak village along the Aalo-Kamba national highway in West Siang district.

Deceased Tumto Nomuk was the only son of retired college principal Motum Nomuk.

Tumto was running a departmental store at Bogdo in Aalo town.

His body and the car could only be retrieved after seven hours of efforts by a team of the Indian Army under the guidance of Maj Vinnet Hora. (DIPRO)