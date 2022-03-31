Hydro corporation signs MoU with national power training institute

Staff Reporter

FARIDABAD, 30 Mar: In a landmark move, the Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the prestigious National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Faridabad here on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by Chairman cum Managing Director of HPDCAPL, Toko Onuj and Director-General of NPTI, Dr Tripta Thakur in a small ceremony held in presence of senior officials of both organizations.

Giving details of the MoU, HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj said the agreement is part of the effort to fulfill the quest of the corporation to tap 3000 MW capacity of hydropower by 2030.

“The NPTI is a national apex body for training and human resources development in the power sector. It is an autonomous organization of the Ministry of Power. Signing an MoU with them will provide a massive opportunity to HPDCAPL to train our manpower and get the best knowledge,” said Onuj.

He said that both HPDCAPL and NPTI will jointly identify areas of collaboration for interventions in the social development of people working around the vicinity of the HPDCAPL.

“Both will also undertake research in identifying the social needs of the projects/ focus areas determined from time to time by HPDCAPL for discharging its corporate social responsibility with mutually agreed terms and conditions on a case to case to basis,” said CMD Onuj.

Further, the NPTI will conduct customized training for HPDCAPL and also provide discounts for such training programmes.

“The signing of the MoU with a very prestigious organization like NPTI is a huge boon for the state in general and HPDCAPL in particular. We will be able to access the best quality training facilities and get trained by some of the best in the power sector. The HPDCAPL will be able to build massive quality manpower to take on the challenge of tapping the hydro potential of the state,” he added.

“The NPTI with its existence of over 50 years has a

corporate office in Faridabad and an institute in Delhi. It has branches across India, including one at Guwahati, Assam. It has so far trained 3, 65, 000 power professionals in regular training programmes over the last five decades. The NPTI has recently started the capsule courses, such as post graduate diploma in areas of smart grid technologies, power system operation, renewal energy and grid interface technologies. The courses are primarily aimed to address the needs of the upcoming energy sector,” informed the HPDCAPL chairman.