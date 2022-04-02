Candlelight marches held in C’lang dist over woman’s murder

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 1 Apr: Hundreds of people from different walks of life took out a candlelight march here in Changlang district on Friday evening, amid continuous downpour, to protest against the gruesome murder of a local woman, whose decomposed body was recovered on Wednesday after she had gone missing on 7 March.

The march was jointly organised by the All Tangsa Women Welfare Society, the All Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), the All Changlang District Students Union, the Singpho Development Society (SDS), and the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, among others.

Similar marches were taken out in all circle headquarters of Changlang district.

Addressing the gathering here, SDS president Jowkhong Singpho said that “the locals should closely monitor and ascertain the background of workers while bringing from Assam or other states, as many such cases have erupted here, where the workers were found guilty of committing such heinous crimes.”

Miao APWWS unit president Odi Singpho cautioned the locals against “replication of such crimes in the area,” and said, “Let us jointly check and fight such evils.”

The participants decided to submit a memorandum to the Changlang DC and the Miao ADC and request them to accelerate the pace of investigation and award exemplary punishment to the culprits.

In Bordumsa, the candlelight march was jointly organised by the Bordumsa Mahila Mandal and the All Singpho Students’ Union.