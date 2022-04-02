CS directs depts to implement budget announcements in letter and spirit

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar called for implementation of all the budget announcements under the central and state-sponsored schemes in letter and spirit in a time-bound manner.

Kumar directed the departments to set timelines to achieve the targets, and said that the government will view it seriously if the targets are not achieved within the given timelines.

“It is the responsibility of the concerned department to ensure that the policy documents of the budget announcement, the CSS and state-sponsored schemes see the light of the day and not get delayed,” Kumar said during a meeting with top government officials on Saturday.

He said that “every budget announcement will be given proportionate allocation.”

While reviewing the e-Governance projects under the information technology & communication department, the chief secretary said that all the files between the directorates and the secretariat should move through the e-Office from the next month.

“Similarly, by 1 June, an e-Office cell should be developed in every deputy commissioner’s office. Similarly, all the utilisation certificates should be communicated through e-Office,” he said.

Kumar also reviewed the e-Treasury and the IFMS portals, the e-Seva portal, e-Telemedicine, e-learning in schools, hospital management information system, e-CCTNS, e-indigenous cultural portal and the CM Dashboard with e-jan bhagidari, etc.

Ten government departments made presentations on the budget announcements, the CSS and the state schemes.

The fisheries, PHE&WS, health & family welfare, education, rural development, science & technology, urban development, indigenous affairs, and art & culture departments were also given timelines to achieve the targets based on the budget announcement.

The remaining departments will present their action plans in the coming week.

The meeting, which was held virtually, was attended by the principal secretaries, commissioners, secretaries, special secretaries, directors, deputy commissioners and other senior officers. (CS’ PR Cell)