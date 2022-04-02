Demo prog on hand tools

KARSINGSA, 1 Apr: The agricultural engineering department of the NERIST organised a ‘training-cum-demonstration programme of improved hand tools’ at Abotani village here on Friday as part of the National Campaign on Farm Mechanisation.

Thirteen farmers benefitted from the programme, during which junior project officer S Thokchom highlighted the need for improved tools for agriculture and horticulture crops and explained “the working of tools like drum seeder, improved sickle, safety gadgets for dao, backpack for load carrying in Sherpa mode, maize sheller, cardamom harvester, pineapple pruner, tree branch pruner, seedling planter,” etc.

The programme was sponsored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research through the NERIST centre of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Ergonomics and Safety in Agriculture.