Poshan Pakhwada organised

KALAKTANG, 5 Apr: The 4th Poshan Pakhwada was organised here in West Kameng district on 4 April.

Kalaktang BDO N Dorjee spoke on the role of the anganwadi workers and helpers in managing malnutrition, imparting health education to mothers, and implementing the government’s health programmes at the grassroots level.

The BDO encouraged them to discharge their duties and responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

Kalaktang CDPO Khanlong Zongluju presented a brief on the various activities organised during the nutrition fortnight.

A ‘food recipe competition-cum-exhibition’ was organised among anganwadi workers, helpers and self-help groups. (DIPRO)